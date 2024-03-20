NSUI submits memorandum of demands

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 19

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) unit of National Students Union of India (NSUI) here today met the chairperson of the Department of Laws and asked him to extend the timings of the department library from 5 pm to 7 pm in order to facilitate the studies of students.

A delegation of the NSUI met the Dean and Chairman of Department of Laws, Dr Sanjay Sindhu, and submitted a memorandum regarding various demands of the students. The NSUI also demanded smart classrooms and arrangements for clean drinking water for the students.

The chairman assured the NSUI delegation that efforts would be made to fulfil their demands at the earliest.

The NSUI has also warned the university authorities of launching a mass movement if these demands were not fulfilled immediately.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Himachal Pradesh University #Shimla