NSUI submits memorandum of demands

Shimla, March 19
The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) unit of National Students Union of India (NSUI) here today met the chairperson of the Department of Laws and asked him to extend the timings of the department library from 5 pm to 7 pm in order to facilitate the studies of students.
A delegation of the NSUI met the Dean and Chairman of Department of Laws, Dr Sanjay Sindhu, and submitted a memorandum regarding various demands of the students. The NSUI also demanded smart classrooms and arrangements for clean drinking water for the students.
The chairman assured the NSUI delegation that efforts would be made to fulfil their demands at the earliest.
The NSUI has also warned the university authorities of launching a mass movement if these demands were not fulfilled immediately.
