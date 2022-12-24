NTPC to develop Koldam areas

Mandi, December 23
Chief General Manager (CGM) of the Koldam Hydroelectric Power project Kulwinder Singh has said that the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) was committed to development of the areas affected by the dam.
He said skill development programmes were being organised in collaboration with the National Small Industries Corporation, Mandi, to impart training to youth and women of the affected villages.
“They are being trained in activities such as embroidery, weaving, computer education and handicrafts so that they can earn their livelihood easily,” he added.
He said free health check-up camps were also organised in the affected villages this year. The project had generated 24.51 billion units of power since it was commissioned. The dam had also bagged the Himachal Pradesh Environment Leadership Award 2021-22.
