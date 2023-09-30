Number of strays in Sanjauli goes up

The stray dog menace has worsened in Sanjauli. Packs of dogs can be seen moving around the market all day long and attack people visiting the area. This poses a great threat to the lives of the residents, especially the elderly and children. The civic body should take appropriate action to address the issue. Shveta, Sanjauli

Damaged crash barriers pose threat

Some miscreants have damaged crash barriers on the Banjar-Jalori road. Even though many fatal accidents take place on this road, people are unconcerned and damage the barriers for the reasons best known to them. This poses a threat to the commuters. Action should be taken against these miscreants and the damaged crash barriers should be repaired at the earliest. Mukesh, Banjar

Landowners avoid paying tax on rent



Owners of many buildings have rented out shops and charge hefty amounts for the same. However, these people take the rent amount in cash to avoid paying taxes. Some of them have rented over 10 shops, besides renting out residential accommodations, but do not pay any tax. Strict action should be taken against the violators. Rajesh, Kullu

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]