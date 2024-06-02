Nupur: 66 cast vote in Pong island

Nupur: Sixty-six of the total 81 voters exercised their franchise in Sath Kuthera polling station in the Pong wetland’s Island under Fatehpur Assembly constituency on Saturday. The polling station was set up in a serai of Mau da Peer temple. As per information, the polling party had received instructions either to travel in a boat or a vehicle to reach the polling station. It preferred a four-wheeler to complete 3-km distance from Dhameta as the water level in the Pong reservoir had receded.
