Nurpur: 2 held under NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, MARCH 30

A case was registered against a person for cultivating opium in Jawali police station last evening.

Reports say that Jawali police got information that Baldev Singh of Siddhpur Ghat has cultivated opium plants on his land. A police team raided the mango orchard near the house of the accused and found 312 poppy plants there. The police uprooted the plants. The police have arrested the accused.

In another case, Damtal police stopped a three-wheeler at Bhadroya last evening. During search 7.65-gm heroin (chitta) was recovered from the possession of the driver. The accused had been arrested. —