Nurpur boy to take part in U-19 yoga tourney

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, December 8

Rudransh Joshi, a Class XI student of Government Senior Secondary School, Sadwan in Nurpur, has been selected to participate in the U-19 Artistic National Yoga Championship to be held in Kolkata from December 19 to 21. Rudransh has bagged the first prize in the state-level yoga championship held in Bilaspur recently. He has been selected to present his yoga performance at the national event.

Rudransh has participated in the U-14 National Yoga Championship four times in the past. His father Rakesh Kumar, a junior engineer in HP State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL), said his son had keen interest in yoga since childhood and had participated in various school-level competitions. He has also been a finalist of ‘Kisme Kitna hai Dum’, a reality show of DD Punjabi in 2017 and in ‘Talent World,’ a reality show of Chardikla Time TV in 2019.

#Nurpur