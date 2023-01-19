Nurpur braveheart given Sena Medal

Nurpur, January 18
Naik Bhupender Singh, who hails from nearby Rinna village here, was awarded the Sena Medal at an Army function in Bengaluru recently.
Serving in the 2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment (special forces), he was part of a cordon and search operation in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, on October 15, 2021.
During the operation, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the security forces. Naik Bhupender Singh retaliated with accurate fire and eliminated the terrorists. Two dreaded terrorists were killed, while one was captured alive.
The Sena Medal was awarded to Naik Bhupender Singh by Lt Gen Ajay Kumar Singh at a ceremonial function of the Army in Bengaluru. His father Naseeb Singh is also an ex-serviceman, while his mother Meena Devi is a homemaker. Naik Bhupender Singh is presently serving in 2-Para Special Force, Bengaluru.
