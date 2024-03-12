Nurpur college students rally to uphold loktantra

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 11

In a bid to create awareness about the importance of electorate participation in an electoral democracy, the students of Government Arya College, Nurpur, on Monday organised an awareness rally in town.

The rally was held by the varsity’s Department of Political Science, in collaboration with the Electoral Literacy Club and the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Club.

Starting from the campus of the college with the formal address of professors Sanjay Jasrotia and Manjeet Singh, the rally passed through the various markets in Nurpur town.

Participants raised slogans Ghar ghar mei Sandesh do and Loktantra mei Hissedari Hum Sab ki Hai Jimmedari.

The rally was monitored by Assistant Professor (political science) Rohit Kumar and Assistant Professor (geography) Satya Prakash. Kumar briefed the gathering about the importance of voters’ participation in the electoral process.

He encouraged students to sensitise their parents, neighbours, and peers about the importance of voting to elect the candidates of their choice.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy #Nurpur