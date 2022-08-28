Nurpur: Daily wagers without salaries for 5 months

Nurpur, August 27
Resentment is brewing among daily wage workers deployed here with the Public Works Department as they have not been paid their salaries for the past five months.
They were appointed at Nurpur and Suliali. They have not been paid their salaries since April.
As per information, these daily wagers had been appointed by the PWD under the Compassionate Employment Scheme (CES) after the death of their fathers. As per government rules, initially they were given jobs as daily paid workers and were paid Rs 350.
The objective of the CES is to grant appointment on the compassionate grounds to a dependent family member of a government servant, who dies in harness or retires on medical grounds leaving his family without any means of livelihood.
Rajesh Sahotra, president of the Nurpur unit of the Non-Gazetted Officer Association, demanded the immediate allocation of funds by the government to save the families.
JS Rana, Executive Officer, PWD, Nurpur, said the special budget meant for disbursing salaries of daily wagers had not been received since April. He had written to the higher authorities two or three times for allocating adequate funds for the purpose.
