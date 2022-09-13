Nurpur former MLA launches job scheme

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, SEPTEMBER 12

Kangra district Congress president Ajay Mahajan launched an innovative employment campaign, ‘Biodata do, Naukari lo’, in his native Nurpur Assembly constituency today.

Mahajan, former Nurpur MLA, while launching the campaign in a press conference at Raja ka Bagh, near here, said that he had set a target of providing employment to 7,500 unemployed youths of his area and he had a full-proof plan for job creation.

He exhorted unemployed youths to visit his website www.nupurkaajay.in and share their details like name, age, mobile phone number, education qualifications and area of the field they were interested in working on it.

Mahajan said, “The details shared by the youths will assist in understanding their aspirations and help in creating a sustainable employment generation system in Nurpur.”