Nurpur gets intelligent traffic management system

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 1

The Nurpur district police today made an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) functional at Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur subdivision.

Offenders, who don’t adhere to the rules under the Motor Vehicles Act, such as riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, overspeeding and not wearing a seat belt, would be served challans automatically. Their challans will be generated with the ITMS and dispatched on the addresses of the registered numbers of the vehicles.

SP Ashok Ratan has urged the public to follow traffic rules to avoid getting challaned. He said the Nurpur district police had installed CCTV cameras at Chaugan on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway, Sadwan, Bhadroya and Kuther and the police would keep a close vigil on traffic management at these locations with hi-tech CCTV cameras linked to the ITMS base installed at Raja Ka Talab.

The SP asserted that besides reducing road accidents in the police district, the ITMS would keep an eye on the movement of suspicious vehicles going through main intersections. Notably, Nurpur has been ranked among the top 10 police stations in the state when it comes to the highest number of road accidents, as per the statistics released by the Traffic, Tourist and Railway Department.