Nurpur girl excels at national athletics championship

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, October 31

Samriti Jamwal, who hails from Kukher village of Nurpur, has brought laurels to the state by winning a gold medal in the 200m race (U-20) at the 34th national athletics championship. She also won a bronze medal in the 100m race. The championship was held at Jammu.

Samriti’s father, Sanjiv Jamwal, is serving as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at Mandi. He says Samriti has been taking keen interest in athletic activities since childhood. At present, she is studying at Government College, Dharamsala.

