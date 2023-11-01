Nurpur girl excels at national athletics championship

Nurpur, October 31
Samriti Jamwal, who hails from Kukher village of Nurpur, has brought laurels to the state by winning a gold medal in the 200m race (U-20) at the 34th national athletics championship. She also won a bronze medal in the 100m race. The championship was held at Jammu.
Samriti’s father, Sanjiv Jamwal, is serving as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at Mandi. He says Samriti has been taking keen interest in athletic activities since childhood. At present, she is studying at Government College, Dharamsala.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Israel says the strike destroys a Hamas command centre set u...
24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US
Varun is stabbed with a knife in the temple by assailant Jor...
Gangster shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi is killed near the railway crossi...
Man charged with manslaughter, assault as hate crimes in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York
Gilbert Augustin is arraigned on Tuesday on an indictment ch...