Nurpur: Inter-state traffic on Chakki bridge restored after 3 days

Rajiv Mahajan
NURPUR, AUGUST 23
After receiving technical report from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) the district administration has decided to open the inter-state Chakki bridge on Pathankot- Mandi NH-154 at Kandwal in Nurpur this evening (6 pm).
The commuters heaved a sigh of relief after traffic was allowed on this inter-state NH bridge as after suspension of traffic they had to enter or exit the state via Kandwal-Lodhwan-Pathankot link road travelling nearly 12 to 15 kilometers extra.
The bridge had been closed for vehicular traffic on Saturday late evening as a precautionary measure due to the flash flood in the Chakki rivulet and washing away of old inter-state Chakki railway bridge adjoining the highway bridge.
The NHAI project director along with chief general manager Amrinder Kumar and general manager Varinder Samyal examined the condition of the piers and slab of the bridge late last evening. After receding of water in the rivulet, the NHAI deployed its machinery to divert the course of the rivulet so as to avoid heavy flash flood hitting the bridge foundation.
After the collapse of Chakki railway bridge on August 20, the Kangra and Pathankot administrations had suspended vehicular traffic on the road bridge on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway-154 the same evening.
As per information, two pillars of the bridge on the Punjab side had been exposed from the Chakki riverbed due to flash floods. SDM, Nurpur, Anil Bhardwaj said in view of the safety of bridge users, traffic movement had been suspended as a precaution.
Bridge in good condition
The bridge is in a good condition. Directions have been given to divert 50 to 60 per cent water accumulated under the bridge to other parts of the rivulet so that flowing water passes smoothly from the bridge pillars. — Anil Sen, NHAI project director
