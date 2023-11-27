Nurpur lad selected for U-19 Asia Cup

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, November 26

Innesh Mahajan, grandson of a noted lawyer and former president of Nurpur Municipal Council SP Gupta, has brought laurels to the state after getting selected as wicketkeeper in the upcoming U-19 (Men) Asia Cup-2023 to commence from December 8 in the UAE. He will be one of the 15 members of India’s U-19 squad.

A wicket keeper and left-handed opening batsman, Innesh has been getting cricket training from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) since 2018. As per his family information, he had started playing cricket at the age of 6. He has represented Himachal Pradesh in the U-14 Dhruv Pandove Trophy (North Zone), the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, the U-19 in Vinoo and Cooch Beehar trophies and Col CK Naidu Trophy of the BCCI.

Mahajan had been selected in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in 2022 for U-19 camp whereas in June, he had been selected for NCA’s U-19 high performance camp in Bangalore. He has also played BCCI’s U-19 one-day Challenger Trophy of the held in Guwahati this month. He has been selected for the ASIA cup U-19 for his overall performance in cricket by the BCCI.

Vishal Sharma, Joint Secretary of the HPCA, while hailing his selection in the U-19 Asia Cup said that it is a proud moment for the state.

