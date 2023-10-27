Nurpur MC’s dumping site a health hazard

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, October 26

A waste dumping site created by the Nurpur Municipal Council (MC) along the road between the Housing Board Colony and Chinva around a decade ago has become a public nuisance. The link road is used by morning walkers and residents of surrounding villages like Chinva, Kolan and Bhugnara.

The MC has constructed a retaining wall around the dumping site and installed iron gates at its entrance, but one side of the gate is damaged and the other is missing since long. Garbage can be seen scattered even outside the dumping site.

Waste management plant project delayed The construction work on the proposed solid waste management plant has been awarded to a contractor. However, the work could not begin due to the monsoon. The contractor has been told to start the work immediately. —Asha Verma, MC executive officer

The garbage scattered around the site is polluting the environment and affecting the health of local residents and animals. The residents of surrounding villages lament that their pet animals enter the open dumping site and consume single-use plastic waste.

This dumping site is a few yards away from the Government Industrial Training Institute and can create health problems for trainees at the institute. Morning walkers Dr Vipon Mahajan, Vikas and Umesh Kumar have appealed to the MC to ensure that the damaged retaining wall and the entrance gate at the site are repaired at the earliest.

Enquiries reveal that the MC had floated a tender in March to set up a solid waste management plant at an estimated cost of Rs 84.55 lakh. However, the work on the project has not started yet.

