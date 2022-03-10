Nurpur: One arrested for firing at villagers

NURPUR, MARCH 9
Tension gripped Kuthera village in Nurpur this evening when a villager fired from his double-barreled gun to scare away a group of fellow villagers.
Sukhdev Raj allegedly opened fire to scare away members of other group. Jagpal and Kush Dev sustained bullet injuries in the gunfire. They were admitted to the Nurpur civil hospital and are stated to be out of danger.
DSP, Nurpur, Surinder Sharma said a case under Section 307 of the IPC and the Arms Act had been registered. The police had arrested accused Sukhdev Raj and seized the gun used in the crime.
The dispute was over a path connecting two hamlets in the village led to a clash between two groups of villagers—
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep
Leading: AAP 88, Congress 15, SAD 9, BJP 4, Others 1
Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Majithia, Manpreet trail in Punjab
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading f...
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP set to retain state
The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in offic...