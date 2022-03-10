Nurpur: One arrested for firing at villagers

Tribune News Service

NURPUR, MARCH 9

Tension gripped Kuthera village in Nurpur this evening when a villager fired from his double-barreled gun to scare away a group of fellow villagers.

Sukhdev Raj allegedly opened fire to scare away members of other group. Jagpal and Kush Dev sustained bullet injuries in the gunfire. They were admitted to the Nurpur civil hospital and are stated to be out of danger.

DSP, Nurpur, Surinder Sharma said a case under Section 307 of the IPC and the Arms Act had been registered. The police had arrested accused Sukhdev Raj and seized the gun used in the crime.

The dispute was over a path connecting two hamlets in the village led to a clash between two groups of villagers—