Nurpur reviews monsoon preparedness

Nurpur, June 28
In order to gear up government machinery for the upcoming monsoon season, the local administration today convened a review meeting which was presided over by Nurpur SDM Gursimar Singh. The meeting was attended by the nodal officers appointed from different government departments for the monsoon season.
The SDM said during the monsoon season, officials and employees of all departments should be available round the clock. He also instructed the nodal officers to deploy employees for night shifts in their respective departments.
He instructed the Public Works Department’s nodal officers to ensure proper maintenance of the drainage system of the roads and keep an appropriate number of machinery available for drainage in water logging areas. The municipal council authorities were also directed to maintain proper communication with ward members in the town so that hassle-free relief work could be carried out in an emergency.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt
Govt orders probe | Over 100 flights cancelled | All airport...
Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse
Party blames it on corruption, criminal negligence
Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3
24x7 war room to be set up under supervision of Civil Aviati...
Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years
Deluge claims 4 lives in Delhi
Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha
Not allowed to speak, govt avoiding key issue: Rahul