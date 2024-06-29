Nurpur reviews monsoon preparedness

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 28

In order to gear up government machinery for the upcoming monsoon season, the local administration today convened a review meeting which was presided over by Nurpur SDM Gursimar Singh. The meeting was attended by the nodal officers appointed from different government departments for the monsoon season.

The SDM said during the monsoon season, officials and employees of all departments should be available round the clock. He also instructed the nodal officers to deploy employees for night shifts in their respective departments.

He instructed the Public Works Department’s nodal officers to ensure proper maintenance of the drainage system of the roads and keep an appropriate number of machinery available for drainage in water logging areas. The municipal council authorities were also directed to maintain proper communication with ward members in the town so that hassle-free relief work could be carried out in an emergency.

#Monsoon #Nurpur