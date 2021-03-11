Nurpur: Teachers meet MP Sikander Kumar over new pay scales

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 26

A delegation of the local unit of the Himachal Government College Teachers’ Association (HGCTA) led by its president PL Bhatia met Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar here today. It urged the MP to pursue its longstanding demand for the implementation of the new UGC pay scales with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance.

HGCTA state senior vice-president Sanjay Jasrotia said the 7th UGC pay scales for universities and college teachers had already been implemented in almost all states except Himachal from 2018. He added that the new pay scales for other government employees in the state were implemented in January this year but the universities and colleges teachers were waiting for their genuine demand to be met since January 2016.