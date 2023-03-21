Nurpur to get hi-tech traffic mgmt system

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, March 20

To check the increasing graph of road accidents, the Nurpur police have identified five locations in the district for establishing the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).

These locations are Chogan Market and Sadwan Chowk under the Nurpur police station, Rehan under the Fatehpur police station, Raja Ka Talab in Jawali and Bhadroa Road under the Damtal police station. Every location is being equipped with four CCTV cameras.

The ITMS will closely monitor the violation of traffic norms, including over-speeding, triple riding on two-wheelers, driving without helmet or seatbelt and wrong-side driving. The movement of suspicious vehicles and anti-social elements will also be monitored. The high-definition CCTV cameras installed at the identified locations under the ITMS will be capable of capturing images from any angle from a considerable distance.

The Nurpur police station is among the 10 police stations in the state where maximum number of road accidents were reported over the past three years. The ITMS will help in streamlining the traffic on highways and in towns, besides ensuring the compliance of traffic rules.

According to Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan, the system will check traffic norms’ violations automatically. “The CCTV cameras will capture the image of vehicle’s number plate, besides recording the date and time of the violation of traffic norms by the offender. The information will be forwarded to the control room from where a challan will be generated and sent to the vehicle owner’s address,” he said.

Besides tightening the noose around the violators of traffic norms, the ITMS would also strengthen the security system. It would start functioning within a week, he said.