Nurpur youth’s body found, drug overdose suspected by police

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 15

A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances two days ago. The police suspected it to be a case of drug overdose.

After conducting a post-mortem examination, the Nurpur police had initiated legal proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

The deceased was identified as Sourabh Kumar (23) of Talara village in Nurpur.

Victim’s brother Gaurav has lodged a complaint with the Nurpur police alleging a foul play.

Nurpur DSP Vishal Verma said following a complaint by Gaurav, a case under Section 304 of the IPC was registered against Anil Kumar, who was arrested in connection with the incident.

The complainant told the police that his brother was a worker at a private company in Baddi, Solan district. He said his brother come home on March 9 and went to attend to a party with his friends on March 10.

He said, “Anil Kumar had gone to buy heroin from nearby Panjasara village from a drug peddler and his brother lost his life after consuming it.”

DSP Verma said a preliminary post-mortem report revealed no injury mark on the body, but the exact cause of death would be ascertained after getting the final autopsy report. The DSP said further investigation was on.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#drug menace #Nurpur