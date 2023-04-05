Tanda hospital nurses meet HPTDC chairman RS Bali, seek reappointment

Dharamsala, April 4
Nurses and other medical staff, who lost their jobs at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, on April 1, met with RS Bali, chairman of the HPTDC, at Nagrota Bagwan today.
About 267 nurses and other medical staff hired on the outsourced basis during the stint of the previous BJP government were dismissed from service as the government did not extend the contract of the company through which they were hired. These nurses and staff were recruited during the pandemic to serve at the Covid hospital of Tanda medical college in Kangra.
Nishita, one of the nurses, said, “We met with Bali today. He assured us that we can continue working at the medical college.”
Divyanshi, another nurse, said, “Nurses who were employed in Chamba and Ner Chowk medical colleges during the Covid pandemic have been allowed to continue in their jobs while the services of all those working in Kangra district have been discontinued.”
Sanjay Sharma, BJP spokesperson for Kangra parliamentary constituency, said, “The BJP will hold a protest if the government does not re-appoint nurses and other medical staff, who had served at Covid hospitals,” he said.
Bali was not available for comments. Meanwhile, sources said the government had decided to give three months’ extension to the medical staff hired during the pandemic.
