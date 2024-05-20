Nurses need patience, devotion: Gynaecologist

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 19

Dr Nandita Thakur, a gynaecologist at Sai Hospital, educated trainee nurses on women’s healthcare and handling complications while at Gautam College of Nursing here yesterday. She said health and hygiene were of the utmost importance in women healthcare and nurses could help women in society through regular awareness programmes.

Speaking on polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), she said in the condition, the ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens — male sex hormones. She talked about the symptoms and causes of PCOS, and its effects on women’s reproductive system.

Dr Nandita said nursing students must learn devotion and service as this noble profession requires a lot of patience and dedication.

#Hamirpur