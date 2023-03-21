‘Nutrition fortnight’ begins

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 20

A 15-day drive — ‘Poshan Pakhwada’ (nutrition fortnight), aimed at spreading awareness on the importance of nutrition, was launched today across the district.

Assistant Commissioner Manish Choudhary flagged off an awareness rally under the ‘Poshan Abhiyaan’ to mark the beginning of the campaign. The Child Development Department along with anganwari workers will take out this rally to spread awareness about the benefits of coarse grains.