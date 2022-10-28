Nutrition kits given to TB patients in Chamba

Chamba, October 27
Under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, Seva Bharti, a non-governmental organisation, has extended a helping hand to tuberculosis (TB) patients in Chamba district.
NGO district president Sandeep Kumar said the Prime Minister had called upon social organisations to help TB patients by mobilizing nutritious food.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds
China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...
PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police
Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...
'Let the good times roll': Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss
Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...
Will deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels within a month: Government
Of 898 TV channels broadcast in country, 532 use foreign sat...
'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram
Men acted aggressively and made objectionable remarks, alleg...