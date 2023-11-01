Oath of unity taken to mark Patel's birth anniv

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 31

To mark National Unity Day, Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan administered the oath of unity and integrity of the nation to the officers and employees here on Tuesday.

Paying tribute to Bharat Ratna awardee, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his birth anniversary, Devgan said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had made tireless efforts to keep the country bound by the thread of unity.

For this reason, he is also called the Iron Man. His commitment to the country was unparalleled. National Unity Day is celebrated in the country every year on October 31, on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of independent India.

Deputy Commissioner called upon everyone to dedicate themselves to maintaining the unity, integrity and security of the nation. He also asked everyone to take a solemn pledge to contribute towards ensuring the internal security of the country. Additional District Magistrate Amit Mehra, SDM Arun Sharma and other staff members were also present on the occasion.

