A commando-style obstacle course competition was held at Bishop Cotton School in Shimla. Dr KB Gokulachandran, the Superintendent of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Shimla, was the chief guest at the event. The Challenge Cup was won by Rivaz, and the junior group of Curzon boys won gold medals. Over the past six weeks, the students worked hard on the 15-obstacle agility course, building up their strength, both physically and mentally, to overcome their fear of heights.
Guv releases research journal
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday released the 13th edition of the multi-disciplinary journal — Journal of Research: The Bede Athenaeum — of St Bede’s College in Shimla at Raj Bhavan. This is an official publication of St Bede’s Educational Society. Appreciating the contribution of St Bede’s College in the education sector, the Governor said: “Shimla has its own educational history and you have added to it.” He further said generally research work was done at the university level but it was a matter of contentment that this work was being done at the stage of college and it was also being published through a journal. He congratulated all members of the editorial and advisory board of the journal for their efforts.
