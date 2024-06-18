Obtain IIT report on polluted groundwater, High Court orders state

Our Correspondent

Shimla, June 17

The HP High Court today directed a Deputy Advocate General of the state to obtain the report from the IIT-Mandi regarding groundwater pollution in the Baddi-Barotiwala industrial area of Solan by June 27.

The high court passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) highlighting pollution-related problems in in the industrial belt of Solan. Recently, a research team of the IIT-Mandi had found cancer-causing pollutants in the groundwater of the Baddi-Barotiwala industrial area.

A study undertaken by the research team revealed significant health risks posed by contaminated groundwater due to geogenic uranium and industrial pollutants such as zinc, lead, cobalt, nickel and chromium.

#Baddi #Environment #Groundwater #Mandi #Pollution #Shimla #Solan