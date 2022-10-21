Office-bearers of HPU student body take oath

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 20

Neha Sandhu and Simran from the microbiology and chemistry departments, respectively, have been nominated as the president and vice-president of the Students’ Central Association (SCA) of the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) for 2022-23.

Bhanu Priya from the biosciences (Zoology) department has been nominated as the secretary, Ashish Kumar from the HPU Business School as the joint secretary while Shreya Bhardwaj from the performing arts department has been nominated from the PhD segment.

Abhinav Kumar from the chemistry department and Krishka Sharma from the biosciences department have been nominated in the sports category and Nidhi Thakur (education) and Sunita Thakur (performing arts) have been nominated in the cultural category.

The nominations were based on the recommendations given by a committee formed by the HPU Vice Chancellor as per the SCA provisions.

The oath-taking ceremony of the newly nominated SCA office-bearers and departmental representatives was held today in the presence VC Prof SP Bansal.