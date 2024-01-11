Official caught taking bribe

Kullu:The Vigilance has nabbed an engineer appointed as an outsourced consultant by the NHAI for taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Bhuntar today. According to the information, the engineer was taking bribe for giving a report to provide road connectivity to a private land from four-lane national highway in Parla Bhuntar. Kullu DSP (Vigilance) Ajay Kumar said a case has been registered after arresting the accused. — OC
ITBP jawan cremated with honours
Hamirpur:An Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawan, who lost his life in Arunachal Pradesh, was cremated with state honours at Bilkaleshwar Dham near his native village Jajoli in Nadaun sub-division today. Deepesh Parmar was posted in Arunachal Pradesh and was reportedly killed in an accident on January 8.A team of the ITBP led by a senior officer laid a wreath on behalf of the ITBP Director. Tehsildar was present on behalf of the state government. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the death of Deepesh Parmar.
