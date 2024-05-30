Officials on poll duty cast ballots at Kangra centre

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, May 29

As a final exercise for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled on June 1, a rehearsal camp was organised today for POs, PROs, APROs and sector officers at Government Polytechnic College, Kangra. All necessary information relating to elections was provided to 492 election personnel through various master trainers.

Besides the rehearsal camp, a facility centre was also set up at the venue for the election personnel to vote as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India. After the rehearsal, the polling personnel cast their votes through postal ballot. The facility was given to those who had opted for the postal ballot.

The rehearsal programme was organised under the chairmanship of Kangra SDM Ishant Jaswal.

The SDM told all the POs, PROs, APROs and sector officers to clear their doubts during the rehearsal so that no official or employee faces any problem on the day of election.

He directed all to follow the guidelines of the Election Commission.

Tehsildar Mohit Ratan, Naib Tehsildar Suresh Kumar, Naib Tehsildar Pavindra Pathania, Nodal Officer Varun Gupta and other officials were also present.

