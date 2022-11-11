Officials sent to Chamba booths

Chamba, November 10
After the completion of final rehearsal at the constituency-level, polling parties were sent to their designated stations in the five segments of Chamba for the Assembly polls to be held on November 12.
District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner DC Rana today said sufficient EVMs and VVPATs were available. He said the first-level checking of these EVMs had already been done by the engineers of Bharat Electronics Limited.
The EVMs would be airlifted from te tribal area of Pangi and brought to the strongrooms of the counting centre set up in Government Polytechnic Millennium College, Sarol (Chamba), after the poll process was over, said the DC.
Rana said these EVMs would remain stored in the strongrooms under adequate security till the counting date on December 8.
