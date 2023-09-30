Officials skip Shimla Municipal Corporation meeting, councillors to report matter

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 29

The Shimla Municipal Corporation councillors took a stern view of the government officials skipping the monthly meeting of the House. Piqued by the absence of the officials of several departments in the monthly meeting here today, the House decided to bring the matter to the notice of the government.

The House decided to ask the Power Department for lopping of trees which are covering the streetlight and power cables.

“The officers will have to attend the monthly meeting of the House. We have informed their higher-ups in the department about it. Besides, the House has decided to bring the issue to the notice of the government as well,” said Mayor Surender Chauhan.

The House also decided to send a proposal regarding providing water connection to the panchayats adjoining the Shimla Municipal Corporation area through Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL). SJPNL provides water only within the municipal limits and the villages outside the MC limits are serviced by Jal Shakti Vibhag.

The House also deliberated over the issue of pet and stray dogs in the city. It was decided to increase the registration fee for pet dogs from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per year. If the dog owners failed to register their pets with the MC, they would be fined as per the law.

The councillors also raised the issue of growing number of stray dogs in the city and the inconvenience it was causing to the residents. “The number of stray dogs and dog-bite cases are increasing. A few days back a garbage collector was bitten by the dogs in my locality. I have been assured that sterilization of the stray dogs is being carried out, and ferocious dogs are taken away from their locations for a few days,” said Mamta Chandel, the councillor from Sanjauli Chowk.

In another decision, the House decided to ask the power department for lopping of the trees which are covering the streetlight and power cables. A BJP councillor also raised the issue of appointment of safai karamcharis in Saheb society and drivers in the corporation, demanding transparency in these appointments.

