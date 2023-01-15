Officials told to set up single-roof platform for industry

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 14

Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today directed officials to prepare a single-roof platform for all approvals, as directed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He reviewed all ongoing industrial projects, mining activities and the functioning of the HP State Industrial Development Corporation (HPSIDC) in Shimla.

The Chief Minister had proposed a single-roof platform for all approvals where no objection certificates (NOCs) would be compiled from various departments.

Chauhan directed the officials concerned to prepare an investment bureau document on the priority basis after studying all rules and regulations of various departments.

Principal Secretary (Industries) RD Nazeem, Director (Industries) Rakesh Kumar Prajapati and other officers of the departments and the HPSIDC attended the meeting. The Director (Industries) made a presentation on departmental activities under flagship programmes such as the Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana, Micro Small and Medium Sector cluster projects and the Pradhanmantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme and the State Food Mission. He also gave a presentation on projects, MoUs for which were signed during the Global Investors Meet in Dharamsala in 2019.

Deliberations were also held on the upcoming industrial infrastructure projects, medical devices park and the bulk pharma drugs park. Stress was laid on speedy clearance of land transfer cases, encouraging rural enterprises in the state through policy advocacy and generating awareness through outreach programmes.

The minister said, “To accelerate the start-up programme, more technical institutions should be roped in for imparting training to beneficiaries. Regular interactions with educational institutions should be organised. Efforts should be made to raise an angel investors’ fund for the youth.”

Chauhan directed the officials concerned to prepare a road map within 15 days to enhance revenue and discourage illegal mining.