Officials trek 3 km in snow to reach Khurched polling station in Lahaul and Spiti for 56 electors

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 11

Polling staff trekked three-km snowy path to reach Khurched polling station in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti yesterday.

The ECI has posted a video on its Facebook page, in which the polling staff could be seen crossing on the path having abundant snow to reach Khurched polling station. This polling station is set up at a height of 10,603 ft for 56 voters.

Lahaul and Spiti DC Sumit Khimta urged the voters to actively participate in the Assembly elections in the district tomorrow.