Himachal: Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha given DGP charge

Shimla: Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, DG Prisons and Correctional Services, has been given the additional charge of DGP for the March 11-23 period. The 1989-batch officer has been given the charge as DGP Sanjay Kundu is proceeding on leave.

