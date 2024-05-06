Okayed pension to women despite financial crisis: CM

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while speaking at the closing ceremony of the Maa Bhangayni Fair held in Haripurdhar of Renukaji Assembly constituency in Sirmaur district today and in support of Congress parliamentary candidate for Shimla Lok Sabha seat Vinod Sultanpuri, said he took the decision to give old pension to 1.36 lakh government employees of Himachal Pradesh immediately after assuming power.

CM meets Beas dera head at Paror Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other Congress leaders met Radha Soami dera head Gurinder Singh Dhillon at Paror in Kangra district on Sunday

The Radha Soami dera head was here at Paror dera, one of the biggest deras in Himachal, which receives lakhs of followers during dera head Dhillon's visit in May

As the elections for four Lok Sabha seats and five Assembly segments are due in the state on June 1, many state leaders met the sect head at Paror to seek his blessings

“After becoming the Chief Minister, for the first 15 days, I kept holding meetings with officials till 2 am. I came to know how the previous BJP government had looted the government treasury. Officials told that the state government does not have money even for daily works, the treasury is empty and all the limits of debt have been exhausted by the previous BJP government with the intention of grabbing power. In the last phase of its tenure, the BJP had brought the state to the brink of bankruptcy just to gain power,” the Chief Minister said.

“As soon as the Congress came to power, I closed all avenues through which government money was being looted. Many officials and leaders got angry with me for shutting doors on corruption, but I stood firm on my decision and kept facing the challenges. The economy of the state slowly started coming back on track. When the officials told that Rs 800 crore had been saved in the government treasury, we decided to give Rs 1,500 every month to all the eligible women of Himachal Pradesh under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Samman Nidhi Yojana so that the people can be helped with the money that is their right,” Sukhvinder Sukhu said.

Lambasting the BJP, he said that after not getting power with the votes of the people, they tried to grab power by destabilising the ruling Congress government by use of money power. He said that the BJP had “stolen” one seat of Rajya Sabha by using money power, but the people of Himachal will now take revenge from the party by ensuring victory of Congress party candidates on all the four Lok Sabha seats.

Sukhu alleged that BJP MP from Shimla Lok Sabha constituency Suresh Kashyap did not raise a single question in the Parliament in the last five years.

