Old buildings pose grave threat in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 17

Some old buildings in residential areas of Mandi town pose a grave threat. Many of these buildings are on the verge of collapse, which may cause a tragedy if timely action is not taken.

Such structures are situated in different wards of the Municipal Corporation. Some of these buildings have been abandoned. The families living in these buildings have constructed new houses somewhere else and shifted there. These structures are in a dilapidated condition as there is no one to take care or undertake maintenance.

Dilapidated houses on the verge of collapse in Mandi town. Photos: Jai Kumar

Some of these are joint properties and embroiled in family disputes. There are a few old buildings from where people are running shops or using these for living. The reason for the delay of repair of such old structures is considered to be the financial constraints of its owners, sources say.

The Municipal Corporation authorities have not undertaken any survey to identify such dilapidated structures under MC area in the town. The residents of the town are concerned about these old structures, fearing their collapse and big damage. They want that such buildings in the town should be identified and the owners be served notice to remove the structures or ensure repair to avoid any untoward incident.

Vinod Kumar, a resident of town, said that such old structures are a big threat. These should be either removed or repaired.

OP Kapoor, president of Citizens Council, Mandi, said “We raised this issue with the district administration and MC authorities in the past and requested them to take necessary action to avert any tragedy but to no avail. The MC authorities and the district administration should take strict note of it and identify such structures for their demolition.”

“Incidents have been reported in the past where people sustained injuries due to house collapse,” he added.

Virender Bhatt, vice president of Municipal Corporation, says, “MC authorities will undertake an exercise soon to identify old structures in the town, which are on the verge of collapse. Notices will be served to the owners of such houses to demolish these in view of public safety.”