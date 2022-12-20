 Old pension scheme: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu directs finance dept to come up with final proposal : The Tribune India

Old pension scheme: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu directs finance dept to come up with final proposal

Said the long pending demand of employees regarding OPS would be fulfilled in the first Cabinet meeting

Old pension scheme: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu directs finance dept to come up with final proposal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. PTI Photo



PTI

Shimla, December 20

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday directed the Finance Department to come up with the final proposal regarding the old pension scheme to ensure its implementation at the earliest.

In a statement, he said the state government has decided that the long pending demand of employees regarding OPS would be fulfilled in the first Cabinet meeting as promised in the Congress 'Pratigya Patra-2022'.

Suggestions of various Employees' Organisations and other sections of the society were being taken into consideration so that viable and comprehensive OPS could be framed, he added.

The CM, who is in quarantine after testing positive for Coronavirus, said the state government is committed to fulfil all the 10 guarantees made by the Congress party ahead of the Assembly elections and would leave no stone unturned to come up to the expectations and aspirations of the people.

The BJP, however, said the Congress is not serious about restoring OPS and its MLAs were busy attending party leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Cabinet expansion is just an excuse and the Congress is dithering from its promises. When portfolios could be distributed among CM and deputy CM, then why do they not convene a cabinet meeting and restore OPS, BJP state spokesperson Randhir Sharma said.

The New Pension Scheme is a contributory scheme in which the government and employees contribute an equal portion towards the pension fund while in the old pension scheme, employees with 20 years of service used to get 50 per cent of last drawn salary as pension.

Employees who joined government service from January 1, 2004 are covered under the NPS.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also directed the officers to promote eco-friendly vehicles in a big way which would not only lessen the burden on the state exchequer but also prove a boon to the pristine environment of the state.

He said the Transport Department would get a fleet of electric vehicles and the secretariat and other departments would be encouraged to go for electric vehicles.

Greater focus would be laid on strengthening the agrarian economy of the state by providing incentives to the farming community, Sukhu said.

Since agriculture and horticulture constitute about 13 per cent of the state's GDP, the stress would be laid on providing enhanced technological knowhow to the farmers, he said.

Besides providing employment opportunities to the youth, a special start-up fund would be created to assist young entrepreneurs, Sukhu said.  

