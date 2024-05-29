 Old promises not fulfilled, Priyanka Gandhi giving new guarantees, says Anurag Thakur : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  Old promises not fulfilled, Priyanka Gandhi giving new guarantees, says Anurag Thakur

Old promises not fulfilled, Priyanka Gandhi giving new guarantees, says Anurag Thakur

Old promises not fulfilled, Priyanka Gandhi giving new guarantees, says Anurag Thakur

BJP candidate Anurag Thakur addresses a public meeting in the Una Assembly constituency on Tuesday. Photo: RAJESH SHARMA



Our Correspondent

Una, May 28

BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Anurag Thakur today said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had been visiting different parts of Himachal Pradesh for campaigning and giving a list of new guarantees to people, without clarifying why the guarantees given 18 months ago had not been fulfilled. He addressed public meetings in the Gagret, Haroli, Kutlehar and Una Assembly segments.

Anurag said that before the 2022 Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had spelt out a list of guarantees to the people of the state. He added that Priyanka had again come to cheat the people of Himachal Pradesh with false guarantees.

He asked women present at the meetings whether they had received even one penny against the announced Rs 1,500 per month in the past 16 months. He said that people were angry after being cheated by the Congress. The election results on June 4 would prove his claims right and the Congress would see a complete rout in the state.

Anurag said that the aim of the Congress was to snatch power by any means. After they come to power, they forget common people. He added that the Congress should learn lessons from its defeat in the 2014 and 2019 general elections and this time, the party would not get more than 40 seats.

He said that Priyanka played politics of convenience and as a woman, who had said ‘Ladki hun, ladna jaanti hun’, she had not deplored atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali, murder of a Congress worker’s daughter in Karnataka and the attack on a woman Rajya Sabha member at the Chief Minister’s residence of a party from her own block.

Anurag said that during the past 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had worked for the uplift of women and had provided them 33 per cent reservation in the state Assemblies and 25 per cent reservation in the BJP organisation. He added that half of the owners of four crore houses constructed under the Union Government funding in the past 10 years were women.

#Anurag Thakur #BJP #Congress #Hamirpur #Lok Sabha #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Una


