Oldest voter of Rampur honoured

Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 26

The oldest voter in the Rampur Assembly constituency, 112-year-old Tiuli Devi from Juni village, was honoured with the Senior Voter Award by a SVEEP team. She was urged to make other voters aware about voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Following this advice, Tiuli Devi said she would definitely cast her vote in the elections and motivate others to do so. Seeing her enthusiasm, courage and passion, the SVEEP team members expressed their gratitude to her. Later, the SVEEP team members — Ashok Sharma, Ravindar Negi, Pawan Sarnatu and Nageen Sharma — organised voter awareness events at Government Senior Secondary School, Khoonni and Juni booths with the aim of increasing the voting percentage

Since the vote percentage was modest at the Juni booth in the 2019 elections, people were urged to cast their vote fearlessly.

#Lok Sabha