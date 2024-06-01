On BJP complaint, Congress banners removed

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 31

Taking a strict note of complaints of violations of model code of conduct, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma today said steps were being taken to ensure the compliance of the model code of conduct.

He said the administration was ensuring a prompt action on complaints related to violation of the poll code with full promptness. The DEO said complaints were received regarding unauthorised installation of flags and banners of political parties on public property in Solan town. Taking immediate action on this, a notice was issued to Congress and BJP through Assistant Election Officer, Solan, and instructions were given to remove the material put up unauthorisedly on public property within three hours last evening. Through flying squads and MC, unauthorised publicity material placed on public property was immediately removed last evening.

Notably, the BJP had complained that the Congress had put up placards and publicity material on electricity poles and on the walls of Government Senior Secondary School for Girls at Solan for the roadshow of Priyanka Gandhi.

