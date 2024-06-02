On dry poll day, vends caught operating

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 1

Three liquor vends were found selling liquor surreptitiously in violation of the model code of conduct in the Nalagarh subdivision today, despite the day having been declared a dry day in view of the Lok Sabha election.

The police received information that liquor was being sold at a vend at Bhatiyan in violation of the norms, following which a team raided the vend, owned by Khem Chand and Company, and found that a bulb and a fan were operational at the shop.

A small window in the shutter had been opened to facilitate the sale of liquor.

Since salesmen Gagan and Rajkumar could furnish a satisfactory explanation, a case was registered against the vend operator.

In yet another case pertaining to a liquor vend near the Sabzi Mandi, the salesman was supplying liquor through the vend’s rear door. A similar violation was found at a liquor vend at Sallewal.

The liquor vend operators have been booked under Section 188 of the IPC for disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant and Section 39(1) A of the HP Excise Act, according to Baddi SP Ilma Afroz. A probe is underway in this regard.

