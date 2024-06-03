On-duty guard’s car gutted in forest fire in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 2

A car belonging to a forest guard was destroyed in a fire that broke out in a forest area under the Jogindernagar subdivision of Mandi district today. The fire also destroyed valuable green cover.

The police and Forest Department have initiated an investigation into the incident. According to the police, after the fire was reported in the forests of Main Bhrola panchayat under Jogindernagar subdivision, forest guard Chhotu Yadav rushed to the spot, along with his team, in his car.

As the fire reached the main road, his car was engulfed in the flames and charred.

