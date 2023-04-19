On meet eve, slums obscured by screens

Lalit Mohan
Dharamsala, April 18
The Kangra administration extended a warm welcome to G-20 delegates on their arrival here today. In an attempt to present the brighter side of the city, administration officials had put up screens to cover slums located en route to Radisson hotel, where the delegates would be staying, from the Gaggal airport.
The slums that have been covered are located on private land and are inhabited by rag-pickers from Rajasthan.
Besides, the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation (MC) removed most of the stray cows from city roads. Dheeraj Mahajan, who runs an NGO, in a written complaint to Dharamsala Municipal Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma alleged that stray animals were removed from the city because of the G-20 conferences.
The Municipal Commissioner said, “We routinely shift stray cows to a sanctuary in Sarah area near Dharamsala. Due to the G-20 conferences, the exercise was carried out at a large scale.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude inve...
India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows
The United States is a distant third, with an estimated popu...
2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’
17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...
India in touch with ‘Quartet', UN to ensure safety of nationals in Sudan
Day after Jaishankar-Siddaramaiah spat, MEA says engaging al...