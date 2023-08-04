On the run for 28 years, PO in murder case held

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 3

The district police nabbed proclaimed offender (PO) Amar Nath after 28 years from Ludhiana in Punjab yesterday. He was brought here today.

It was learnt that Amar Nath had allegedly killed the 72-year-old Shankar Dass in Mair village in November 1995 and was absconding since then. The accused was declared proclaimed offender by the District Court in 1998. A land dispute was the reason behind the murder.

The police had registered a case under Sections 302, 341 and 34 of the IPC. The accused changed his name and identity and had been living in Ludhiana since he fled the village 28 years ago.

SP Akriti Sharma said the Amar Nath was arrested from Ludhiana yesterday and brought here today. She said that FIR in the case was registered in 1995 on November 30 and the accused was declared PO by the court in 1998.

