On the run, UP man held for wife’s murder

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 17

An SIT of the Parwanoo police arrested a youth accused of murdering his wife in December last year, from Nodia last evening.

Sandeep Kumar, who was staying at Taksal village, had strangulated his wife Kajal on December 5, 2021, and run away.

SP, Solan, Virender Sharma said that Sandeep’s location was found near a hospital at Sector 37 in Noida last evening where he was found selling juice. The SIT brought him to Parwanoo. His wife’s mobile phone and her photograph were seized from their rented house.

Sandeep hailed from Balia district of UP. Police teams were sent to UP and Bihar on the basis of his phone call details in December but he switched off the phone and was untraceable since then.

The SIT got a clue about his location on the basis of recent transactions in his bank account. The SIT contacted those who had credited the money to his bank account and learnt about his location at Noida where he was making a living by selling juice outside a hospital.