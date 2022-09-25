On way to rally, Pangi man dies in mishap

Mandi, September 24
A native of the Pangi valley in Chamba district, who was going to Mandi to attend the Prime Minister’s rally, was killed in a road accident at Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti district on Friday night.
Shyam Singh was travelling in a bus from Pangi when it developed a technical snag at Sissu.
He disembarked from the bus and was crossing road when he was hit by a vehicle.
The police have registered a case and investigation is underway to nab the vehicle driver.
