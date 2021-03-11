Himachal Diary: Once bitten, still not shy

Notwithstanding legal cases faced by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur (in pic) during Congress regime with regard to construction of a cricket stadium at Dharamsala, he is willing to get more stadia made in the state. “I had to spend 15 years fighting the cases in various courts of law for making five stadia in Himachal but if the state government provides land, we are willing to make a cricket stadium in every district,” he announced at a function at Majra near Paonta Sahib. He said, as promised, 40-45 cricket academies had been set up in Himachal. Being Union Sports Minister, he assured that there will be no dearth of sports facilities but the need is to lay thrust on talent hunt.

SIT for every offence?

Constituting elaborate special investigation teams (SITs) to probe criminal cases has become routine with the police department. Another one was constituted this week to probe constable recruitment paper leak scam. The manner in which names of some officers were first excluded and then reluctantly included has, however, raised questions as they were instrumental in exposing the scam. Whether the probe will lead to any positive outcome was still doubtful as fingers have been raised over some team members. The faith of the aspirants would be restored only if the scam is probed by an independent agency as role of senior police officers was under the scanner.

BJP leaders jittery

A few missing Congress leaders from Kangra district were giving jitters to BJP leaders with rumours spreading that these leaders might join the ruling party. These leaders are seen venting their ire over expected move of BJP letting Congress leaders being allowed to join party and some of them threatening to raise a banner of revolt.