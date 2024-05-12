Once popular, Kullu fairs losing their sheen

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, May 11

Kullu, like many other places in the state, is known for its fairs, and the rich cultural tapestry they represent.

The charm of these local fairs, however, seems to be dimming by the day.

Organisers of these fairs seem to have lost enthusiasm over the years, and the residents don’t seem as interested as in the past.

Talking about the decline in popularity of these fairs, Kullu resident Akhil said, “Earlier, residents would be eager to witness cultural programmes during these fairs. However, the standard of performances experienced a downfall during the last few years. Renowned star performers, who were always a part of these fairs, are no longer invited.”

Participants at the Spring Queen pageant during Pipal Jatra. file

Atul, another resident of the area, said, “During the 3-day fair in Anni that concluded on Thursday, famous police band ‘Harmony of Pines’ mesmerised the audience. However, the organisers of the three-day Pipal Jatra in Kullu were not able to get any star performers for any of the three cultural evenings. No artistes or troupes from other states were invited. The shift in the grandeur of the fair is recent as, earlier, many famous Bollywood playback singers and international cultural troupes used to perform at the Kala Kendra during the festival.”

Kullu resident Vishal said, “The standard of performances during the seven-day international Dussehra festival in Kullu was not up to the mark. Earlier, famous star performers captivated audiences during cultural nights. However, the audience does not seem to respond to the line-up with the same zeal anymore. The organisation of cultural evenings has become a mere formality, and the residents seem to not be taking much interest in the programmes.”

Sainj resident Om Prakash said, “The five-day Sainj fair was upsetting as adequate arrangements were not made for the event. Not even a single mobile toilet was set up at the mela ground. Due to this, visitors, especially women, were greatly inconvenienced. The organisers were partial to some artistes while selecting performers and the event seemed to be greatly politicised. No attention was paid to the repair work of the kala manch (stage) and the mela ground in Sainj — which were damaged during the floods in July last year — till the last moment.”

Even traders from other states, who had set up temporary stalls at the Dhalpur ground during the Pipal Jatra, were upset about the slow pace of business this year.

The traders have been allowed to officially keep their stalls operational till May 12.

Ranjeet, a trader from Haryana, said, “We have suffered losses due to the slow business this year, and our expectations have been dashed. The cost of the stalls was increased manifold. However, the outcome has been nothing short of disappointing. Our stalls sported a deserted look as we eagerly awaited buyers. The weather also played spoilsport, with many deciding not to visit the fair due to it.”

Weather plays spoilsport We have suffered losses due to the slow business this year, and our expectations have been dashed. The cost of the stalls has increased manifold. However, the outcome has been nothing short of disappointing. Our stalls sported a deserted look as we eagerly awaited buyers. Weather also played spoilsport, with many deciding not to visit the fair due to it.— Ranjeet, a trader from Haryana ‘Fairs just a formality now’ The standard of performances during the 7-day international Dussehra festival in Kullu was not up to the mark. Earlier, famous star performers captivated audiences during cultural nights. However, the audience does not seem to respond to the line-up with the same zeal anymore. The organisation of cultural evenings has become a mere formality, and the residents seem to not be taking much interest in the programmes. — Vishal, a Kullu resident

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu