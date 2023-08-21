One-day hunger strike for probe

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 20

Former Deputy Mayor of Shimla Tikendar Panwar observed a day long hunger strike at The Ridge, demanding the constitution of commission of inquiry to probe the massive damage caused due to damage of roads and landslides during recent incessant rain in the state.

Panwar sat at The Ridge area on hunger strike which will end on Monday afternoon. He demanded that the disaster in state be declared as national calamity. A thorough probe be conducted on the role of the NHAI, PWD and private firms who carried out road projects in the state in the backdrop of massive damage to road network and landslides. “We need to rethink and re-strategise development model of the state,” said Panwar.

#Shimla